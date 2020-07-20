FBI Searches for Gunman Who Killed Son, Wounded Husband of New Jersey Federal Judge

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI is on the hunt for a gunman who fatally shot the son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas and critically wounded her husband at their home near North Brunswick in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Salar was not injured.

The gunman, who was still at large Monday morning, was dressed in a FedEx uniform, Forbes reports.

“We’re looking for one suspect,” the FBI said.

Salas is presiding over a civil case in which Deutsche Bank is accused of failing to monitor high-risk clients, including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter.