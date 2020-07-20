Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

FBI Searches for Gunman Who Killed Son, Wounded Husband of New Jersey Federal Judge

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas via Rutgers University

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The FBI is on the hunt for a gunman who fatally shot the son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas and critically wounded her husband at their home near North Brunswick in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Salar was not injured.

The gunman, who was still at large Monday morning, was dressed in a FedEx uniform, Forbes reports.

“We’re looking for one suspect,” the FBI said.

Salas is presiding over a civil case in which Deutsche Bank is accused of failing to monitor high-risk clients, including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter.


Posted: 7/20/20
