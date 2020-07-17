Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Two FBI Agents Wounded and Suspected Bank Robber Dead in Arizona

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

Two FBI agents were shot and wounded Friday morning in Mesa, Arizona, and a suspected bank robber is dead.

Agents were executing a federal search and arrest warrant for suspected bank robber Abraham Rivera around 6 a.m. near Dobson and Broadway roads, ABC 15 reports.

During the confrontation, one agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury and another suffered minor injuries.


Posted: 7/17/20

