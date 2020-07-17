Two FBI Agents Wounded and Suspected Bank Robber Dead in Arizona
By Allan Lengel
Two FBI agents were shot and wounded Friday morning in Mesa, Arizona, and a suspected bank robber is dead.
Agents were executing a federal search and arrest warrant for suspected bank robber Abraham Rivera around 6 a.m. near Dobson and Broadway roads, ABC 15 reports.
During the confrontation, one agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury and another suffered minor injuries.
