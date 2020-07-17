Secret Facebook Group Leads to Termination of 4 Border Patrol Employees

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Four Border Patrol agents have been fired for their role in a secret Facebook group that used demeaning, vulgar, and derogatory language toward deceased migrants and Latina members of Congress.

Since launching an internal investigation into inappropriate social media activity a year ago, Customs and Border Protection Alsop suspended 38 employees and disciplined another 27, The Los Angeles Times reports.

An additional six cases are still being investigated.

The investigation was launched after ProPublica exposed a secret Facebook group called “I’m 10-15,” which included offensive content and demeaning posts that targeted undocumented immigrants and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

One of the posts was an illustration of President Trump pushing the congresswoman’s head toward his crotch. In another post, a member encouraged agents to toss a “burrito at these bitches,” referring to members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus who were visiting detention centers.

In one post, commenters questioned the authenticity of a now-viral photo of a drowned man and his younger daughter.

Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-Texas, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, called the terminations “a step in the right direction to demonstrate that federal law enforcement agents cannot act with impunity.” But Castro said he still wants to know “why so few individuals were terminated and held fully accountable.”