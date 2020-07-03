Secret Service Agents Helping Set Up Pence Trip to Arizona Have Suspected Coronavirus Infections

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Multiple Secret Service agents who were planning Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing signs of being infected.

The suspected infections prompted Pence to postpone his trip to Phoenix on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports.

The Secret Service asked Pence’s staff to postpone the trip to Wednesday to give the agency more time to replace eight to 10 agents with suspected infections.

It was the second time in two weeks that Secret Service agents working on campaign events were impacted by COVID-19. At least three Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus after helping set up President Trump’s rally on June 20.

A Pence spokesperson declined to comment on the delay.

“Instead of highlighting Vice President Pence’s concerted effort with Task Force members to visit and support states with new cases, The Washington Post is choosing to use its pages to report on a story of little use to every day Americans attempting to learn more about how coronavirus affects them or the Administration’s response efforts,” Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

